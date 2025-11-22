BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Economist Mag 2026 Predictions that will bring on the NWO BEAST System
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
432 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
314 views • 1 day ago

Decode the 2026 Economist Magazine Script

The Economist magazine has given us the attempt on Trump’s ear, showed us the Mexican President before she won (now talk of a Drug War with Mexico but USA inc runs the drugs), and the brain computer interface agenda.

Four Key Takeaways of a total 2026 destabilization playbook:

1,  Ai is running the Script for the Game (global theater)

2.  New Ai tech war / new laser weapons.  Dive into the WHY

3.  Destruction of blue / white collar jobs, market crash,, supply chain war, and the dollar crash.  Deliberate takedown. 

4.  Doubling down on psyops like Space, Civil WAR and global warming 


What is their end goal for Chaos?


Keywords
ai godeconomist mag predictionrothchilds economist magazinejobs destroyed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy