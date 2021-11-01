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Australia. Name the 28! Part One. 1st Nov, 2021.
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60 views • November 03, 2021
In 2015 Senator Bill Heffernan made a speech in front of the Senate Legal & Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee, exposing widespread paedophillia at the top echelons of the Australian Government and Judiciary.
Quoting a police report that named 28 prominent politicians and judges, including one former PM.
There is a 90 year suppression order on those 28 names.
Name The 28!
Part 1.
A film by Frankie Dog Turner Productions.
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All rights reserved.
Quoting a police report that named 28 prominent politicians and judges, including one former PM.
There is a 90 year suppression order on those 28 names.
Name The 28!
Part 1.
A film by Frankie Dog Turner Productions.
In conjunction with Roobs' Flyers.
Join and subscribe to Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected] or [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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