America is asking, “How do Leaders Hone their Communications to Enable the Great Awakening?”

Jeremy Kauffman - CEO of LBRY & Senate candidate

Jeremy4NH.com



One of the unintended consequences of the Covid hysteria has been what hopeful Americans call the “Great Awakening” - hopeful because we “hope” people are wising up to the special interests’ regulatory capture of the narrative, and why that is bad for them. But this nascent momentum for liberty and truth may die without more nurturing from leaders skilled in combating the tyrannical power-mongering from the “Great Reset” Davos gang. Some of these needed leaders aren’t well known, though, and Mr. Kauffman, one of these rising leaders, has a lesson for all of us regarding how to communicate to bring in this better world.



What made Jeremy a leader was entrepreneurship – solving the social media censoring and spying problem with a venture called LBRY, a decentralized content sharing and publishing protocol. Jeremy created LBRY because he fell in love with the idea of a shared, global content registry that is owned and controlled by no one. He also is in love with the idea of you and your family being owned by no one, and certainly not any politician or bureaucrat in DC.



Jeremy is a board member of the Free State Project, which chose New Hampshire as the most free in the nation-state. He wants to preserve and expand the Granite State advantage, keeping it safe from states that are headed in the opposite, authoritarian direction. There are plenty of unfree states, yet there is only one Granite State.



Running for Senate now, he slowly has made another name for himself – in the area of communications. Pushing the envelope on controversial tweets, he understands the basic communication lesson that provocation makes a part of any successful strategy; it helps open minds so people can receive the truth. But leaders must know their audience and think quickly and correctly to grab their attention and loyalty.