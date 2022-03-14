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Through the lens of Ukraine: This is how they take you down (video 3:20)
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104 views • March 14, 2022
This clip was taken with open source permission.
Full movie can be viewed here:
Oliver Stone's Ukraine on Fire
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=62293b42456fae60bcdda47
Full movie can be viewed here:
Oliver Stone's Ukraine on Fire
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=62293b42456fae60bcdda47
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