Reiner Füllmich: PCR Tests Recommended by WHO As Gold Standard Is Not Reliable

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5/22/2021 Reiner Füllmich says PCR tests can never tell anything about SARS-COV-19 infections because it cannot distinguish between life and dead matter. Therefore PCR test is not reliable even if it is recommended by WHO as Gold Standard.