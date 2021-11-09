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Zero to 2,500 yards ~ Rex Defense Teaser
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77 views • November 09, 2021
Rex Defense LLC specializes in long range and extreme long range precision rifle training and consultation. Rex Defense has been blessed to work with some of the world's most formidable experts on the subject matter.
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