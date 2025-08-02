'Poisoning Your Own Child' - Dark Truth Behind Vaccine Schedules - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'POISONING YOUR OWN CHILD' – DARK TRUTH BEHIND VACCINE SCHEDULES
🗣"They've never been proven to be safe." — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
💉 According to Dr. Tenpenny, a child who follows the full vaccine schedule gets:
👉 13,000 mcg of aluminum
👉 600 mcg of mercury
👉 200+ other chemicals
Dr. Tenpenny, a board-certified ER physician, was HORRIFIED when she discovered what was really in the vaccines.
🔊"It's like injecting foreign matter into a little baby that's the most precious little thing in your life."