'Poisoning Your Own Child' - Dark Truth Behind Vaccine Schedules - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

'POISONING YOUR OWN CHILD' โ€“ DARK TRUTH BEHIND VACCINE SCHEDULES

๐Ÿ—ฃ"They've never been proven to be safe." โ€” Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

๐Ÿ’‰ According to Dr. Tenpenny, a child who follows the full vaccine schedule gets:

๐Ÿ‘‰ 13,000 mcg of aluminum

๐Ÿ‘‰ 600 mcg of mercury

๐Ÿ‘‰ 200+ other chemicals

Dr. Tenpenny, a board-certified ER physician, was HORRIFIED when she discovered what was really in the vaccines.

๐Ÿ”Š"It's like injecting foreign matter into a little baby that's the most precious little thing in your life."