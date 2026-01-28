BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
1/27/26 TRUMP: MN Strategic WIN! EO 2 Seize LA Rebuild! "Algorithms of Hate" 1st Am Attack!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1261 followers
32 views • 1 day ago

1/27/26: President Trump forces MN/Walz, Omar & Frey to capitulate as Signalgate 2.0 & Treasury task force identifies fraud/insurrection $$$ originates with them! Also, Trump signs EO to Federalize the LA Fires Rebuild operation, citing massive fraud, delay & misuse of federal funds. Meanwhile, Trump tells Zelensky that Peace Plan will only go forward if Ukraine gives up areas already conquered by Russia & Much More! Pray for the nearly 1 million Americans still without power from the engineered Arctic Freeze storm! & Take Action to secure the Mid-terms, America! Our Freedom depends on US! You ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


The NEW SAVE ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.newsweek.com/republican-reveals-plans-change-save-act-requirements-11384723


DEFUND ACT: Action!! Codify USA OUT of UN!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1498/text


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


TRUMP EO to Federalize LA Fire Rebuild:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/01/addressing-state-and-local-failures-to-rebuild-los-angeles-after-wildfire-disasters/


Julie Green Prophetic Word Jan 21, 2026:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PI7bdjM5bg

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v74y35u-12726.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


