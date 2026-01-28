1/27/26 TRUMP: MN Strategic WIN! EO 2 Seize LA Rebuild! "Algorithms of Hate" 1st Am Attack!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/27/26: President Trump forces MN/Walz, Omar & Frey to capitulate as Signalgate 2.0 & Treasury task force identifies fraud/insurrection $$$ originates with them! Also, Trump signs EO to Federalize the LA Fires Rebuild operation, citing massive fraud, delay & misuse of federal funds. Meanwhile, Trump tells Zelensky that Peace Plan will only go forward if Ukraine gives up areas already conquered by Russia & Much More! Pray for the nearly 1 million Americans still without power from the engineered Arctic Freeze storm! & Take Action to secure the Mid-terms, America! Our Freedom depends on US! You ARE FREE!
Senate: 202-224-3121
House: 202-225-3121
Johnson: 202-225-2777
The NEW SAVE ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!
https://www.newsweek.com/republican-reveals-plans-change-save-act-requirements-11384723
DEFUND ACT: Action!! Codify USA OUT of UN!
https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1498/text
Precinct Strategy: Take Action!
https://www.precinctstrategy.com/
TRUMP EO to Federalize LA Fire Rebuild:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/01/addressing-state-and-local-failures-to-rebuild-los-angeles-after-wildfire-disasters/
Julie Green Prophetic Word Jan 21, 2026:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PI7bdjM5bg
Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v74y35u-12726.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108
TAKE ACTION HERE:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108
Join the Pray 4 America Movement:
Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34
Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4
