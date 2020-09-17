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Dangerous! Avoidant 'Single Mom' With Kids In Crisis - Dodges Responsibility!
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16 views • September 17, 2020
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Question: “I am a single mum (widowed for more than ten years) living in Australia with my daughter 18-year-old, and my son 14-year-old. I acknowledge the struggles as a single mum, but not as bad as now when my son starts to become so readily to be irritated. Somehow I feel a sense of helplessness - I am deeply torn between being a soft, loving and caring mum and hard, disciplinary and authoritative dad. We recently had numbers of rough paths and I lost my temper twice ended up shouting at him even swearing at him. I felt so guilty and awful and ashamed afterwards. Can you give me your parental wisdom and advise me how to juggle between the role of dad and mum?”
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Question: “I am a single mum (widowed for more than ten years) living in Australia with my daughter 18-year-old, and my son 14-year-old. I acknowledge the struggles as a single mum, but not as bad as now when my son starts to become so readily to be irritated. Somehow I feel a sense of helplessness - I am deeply torn between being a soft, loving and caring mum and hard, disciplinary and authoritative dad. We recently had numbers of rough paths and I lost my temper twice ended up shouting at him even swearing at him. I felt so guilty and awful and ashamed afterwards. Can you give me your parental wisdom and advise me how to juggle between the role of dad and mum?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
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