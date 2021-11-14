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Freemasons and Donald Trump
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966 views • November 14, 2021
1. A Compilation of Experts Issuing Warnings about the C19 Bioweapon
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4. Is DJ Trump A Freemason, It Sure Looks That Way To Me! He was also very concerned to restore the statue of the devilworshipper Albert Pikes
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5. Donald Trump And The Double-Headed Phoenix, a freemason symbol
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https://www.brighteon.com/b6d94e70-c277-4f0b-854c-3d7fe32811d2
2. SCENES FROM MELBOURNE 13/11/21 THE LARGEST PROTEST IN AUSTRALIA YET!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wcwbp4SHkE9b/
3. MORE FROM MAX IGAN. REMOVE THE GOVERNMENT AND YOU WILL BE FREE HE THINKS GOVERNMENTS WILL CREATE A FALSE FLAG EXTREMIST ATTACK.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GOMsni8g5jWR/
4. Is DJ Trump A Freemason, It Sure Looks That Way To Me! He was also very concerned to restore the statue of the devilworshipper Albert Pikes
https://www.brighteon.com/cd411f98-9988-4a2e-9af9-b68b408bc032
5. Donald Trump And The Double-Headed Phoenix, a freemason symbol
https://aminutetomidnite.com/nwo-news/donald-trump-and-the-double-headed-phoenix/
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