Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Speech at U.N. General Assembly Makes You Cry TEARS for Fears
channel image
Real Free News
61 Subscribers
32 views
Published 20 hours ago

Ukrainian bad actor turned installed prez Volo Zstinky addressed the U.N. Degenerate Disassembly in New York City. Zstinky's speech came after US prez Poopy Pants reiterated U.S. support for wasting money in Ukraine and urged world leaders to keep the war going with Russia so everyone can get their bonuses.

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/speeches-that-will-leave-you-in-tears?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

#VolodymyrZelenskyy #Ukraine #russia #war #tearsforfears #wasteful #biden #poopypants #un #unitednations #unspeech #newyork #badactor #speech #motivation #motivational #motivationalspeech #inspiration #inspirationalspeech #commencement #commencementspeech #badactor #fake #phony #lose #stupid #pathetic #wimp #comedy #standupcomic #comedyroutine #award #awardceremony #thatswasup #tears

FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER*

*Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute for, but not limited to, Non-profit, educational or personal use.

Keywords
hollywoodstarscelebritiesidiots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket