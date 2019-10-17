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End Period Poverty! Menstrual Equity Now!
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106 views • October 17, 2019
On October 19th, national Period Day, protests have been organized across the country to bring attention to a newfangled form of oppression: 'period poverty'. Millie Weaver interviews organizers of 'Period', an activist group seeking to eliminate taxes on period products to free up "menstrual equity" as reparations for women because of, you know, the patriarchy.
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