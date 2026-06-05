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FDA VOTES ON COVID BOOSTERS WITHOUT THE DATA
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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ICAN lead Attorney Aaron Siri, Esq., who confronted the FDA’s VRBPAC committee in an explosive testimony, joins guest host Jefferey Jaxen to break down a controversial DOJ brief on vaccine-mandate religious exemptions and why he says it could have serious consequences far beyond a single Supreme Court case.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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