FDA VOTES ON COVID BOOSTERS WITHOUT THE DATA

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ICAN lead Attorney Aaron Siri, Esq., who confronted the FDA’s VRBPAC committee in an explosive testimony, joins guest host Jefferey Jaxen to break down a controversial DOJ brief on vaccine-mandate religious exemptions and why he says it could have serious consequences far beyond a single Supreme Court case.