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Microscopic. Unknown to me.
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376 views • October 21, 2021
This thing came out of my skin.
See my https://morgellonsmicrobots.quora.com page on Quora for some comparisons of what I have photographed compared to researchers and scientists photos from their own research papers and patents. They match. Many times VERBATIM.
What I have discovered is fucking shocking
See my https://morgellonsmicrobots.quora.com page on Quora for some comparisons of what I have photographed compared to researchers and scientists photos from their own research papers and patents. They match. Many times VERBATIM.
What I have discovered is fucking shocking
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