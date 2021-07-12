Ruptly: Germany LGBTIQA+ Pride Demonstrators Take to Berlin's Streets to March for 'Diversity' [11.07.2021]

LGBTIQA+ ACCEPT PEDOPHILIA... #Germany #Berlin #TransPrideHundreds of pro-trans demonstrators took part in the trans pride march through Berlin on Saturday. Demonstrators carried rainbow flags and signs with slogans such as: “Trans is nice, trans is diverse.”Trans people, supported by the LGBT community and other locals, marched through the Kreuzberg district in Berlin, an area famous for its multiculturalism and openness.”So I think today trans pride is necessary because trans people also in Germany, in western Europe and all around the world are discriminated, we get sexually harassed, discriminated to find a job, to find a place to live, and that's why today so many trans people usually do sex work because there is no other option,” explained transfem non-binary protester Stella.--SOT, Protester: "I come from Latin America, from Chile exactly, and it's very difficult to live in this country, and all of Latin American and the Caribbean. For this I stay here, because I lost all my privileges when I started my transition."SOT, Stella, Transfem non-binary protesters: "So I think today trans pride is necessary, because trans people also in Germany, in western Europe and all around the world are discriminated, we get sexually harassed, discriminated to find a job, to find a place to live, and that's why today so many trans people usually do sex work, because there is no other option."SOT, Stella, Transfem non-binary protesters: "Being trans is not a choice, you trans. And automatically it makes you marginalised. You take U-bahn in Berlin, which is supposed to be the most open minded city in the world, you still get this fear to get harassed, beaten up, raped. So being trans is a gift, but it's also a challenge, in all societies."2,638 viewsJul 11, 2021Ruptly1.94M subscribers