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IT’S TIME TO START MAKING CHOICES FOR YOURSELF
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74 views • May 25, 2022
I want YOU to make choices for YOURSELF about what is RIGHT for you!
I want YOU to step into your personal sovereignty and make decisions based on what your inner knowing tells YOU.
Because when we step into our sovereignty we are able to interact with what is in the highest and best interests of the collective as well as ourselves.
I have no agenda about what I say and the action that you take from it. I simply don't want you to make choices from a place of complying or conforming along with the status quo.
This is what Heretic is about... embracing your ability to KNOW what is right for you and accepting your uniqueness in all areas of your life.
STEP OUTSIDE THE BOX AND DO THE THING!
https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HERETICBUSINESSACCELERATOR
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
I want YOU to step into your personal sovereignty and make decisions based on what your inner knowing tells YOU.
Because when we step into our sovereignty we are able to interact with what is in the highest and best interests of the collective as well as ourselves.
I have no agenda about what I say and the action that you take from it. I simply don't want you to make choices from a place of complying or conforming along with the status quo.
This is what Heretic is about... embracing your ability to KNOW what is right for you and accepting your uniqueness in all areas of your life.
STEP OUTSIDE THE BOX AND DO THE THING!
https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HERETICBUSINESSACCELERATOR
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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