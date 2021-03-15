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The Easiest Square Paper Plant Pots Ever From Loo Roll Holders Greenhouse Gardening Simple Seed Sowing
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206 views • March 15, 2021
This is how I make my square loo roll holder paper pots for my seeds.
Its so simple and you can sow seeds like carrots that do not like to be pricked out.
You can just plant straight into the garden when ready, they biodegrade in the soil.
How do you do yours ?
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Its so simple and you can sow seeds like carrots that do not like to be pricked out.
You can just plant straight into the garden when ready, they biodegrade in the soil.
How do you do yours ?
If you like this video please thumbs up or subscribe for more content like this.
Thank You So Much For Your Continued Support.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/MyRubyCountry
If you would like to help support our work: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=50992662
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