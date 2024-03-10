Comparing "Common Law" to "Biblical Law"
Originally released as a four-page pdf article back in 2015 (attached for those of you who receive our emails), I rediscovered this older classic in my old files and realized it needed to be made into a video for beginners today who are sadly being drawn into the false hopes of these other alternative laws that don't even exist, many even being told that they are somehow Biblical. We show in a tongue-in-cheek parody way how such claims are just simply absurd.
For those of you who want our deeper tid bits that we no longer share on the net, let us know that you'd like to be included on our email list. Email us at: [email protected]
