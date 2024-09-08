BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BEE VS BUMBLE BEE!
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 8 months ago

Bees and other Insects often interact when they polinate Flowers. However, bigger insects are always intimidating Honey Bees. 

Here a Honey Bee minds its own business on a Rose Flower, while a bigger and very agressive Bumble Bee appears. It all happens very quickly and the Bumble Bee pushes the Honey Bee away. The Honey Bee protests, but quickly realizes it is "out-gunned!" It finds other Flowers to deal with!

The sequence is first run at normal speed, then repeated for a slower look at the action so we can see things more clearly!

Please enjoy this fascinating encounter!

Keywords
natureflowersbeeslife and culturebumble bees
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy