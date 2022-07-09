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An Irreversible Decision: Once You've Been Vaccinated, You Cannot Become Unvaccinated
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: "The types of things that this injection does, binding the spike protein to the surface of your cells, making an antibody, which means you're sensitized to that forever ... Once you've been vaccinated, it is the mark. You cannot become unvaccinated ... This is an irreversible thing."