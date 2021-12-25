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Dr Bhakdi: Vaccines Are Killing Us!
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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140 views • December 25, 2021
1. Dr Bhakdi: Vaccines Are Killing Us! Killer Lymphocites Invading Hearts & Lungs Of Vaxxed People
https://www.brighteon.com/b52d0cf3-e6dc-4a9b-b8a7-2b2d29656c29
2. Alex Jones breaks down the genetic therapy injection revolution plan to enact the globalists’ depopulation agenda as described by Pfizer’s former Chief Science Officer Dr. Michael Yeadon.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/top-pfizer-scientist-warns-the-vaccine-is-a-depopulation-weapon/
3. Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared woke far-left views on gender to a virus that will inevitably infect the rest of the world. Political correctness is a killer.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/putin-compares-woke-western-gender-ideology-to-a-virus/
4. Tyranny Response Team In Australia Stands Up Against Vaccine Mandates. Australians stand up to defend a coffee shop against the tyrannical vaccine mandates
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tyranny-response-team-in-australia-stands-up-again-vaccine-mandates/
5. All the vaccines contain exclusively nanotechnology based on graphene oxide and activated by 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/6ace4415-2ec1-4f2f-a8e2-6d7d1179c296
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy