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Dr Bhakdi: Vaccines Are Killing Us!
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140 views • December 25, 2021
1. Dr Bhakdi: Vaccines Are Killing Us! Killer Lymphocites Invading Hearts & Lungs Of Vaxxed People
https://www.brighteon.com/b52d0cf3-e6dc-4a9b-b8a7-2b2d29656c29
2. Alex Jones breaks down the genetic therapy injection revolution plan to enact the globalists’ depopulation agenda as described by Pfizer’s former Chief Science Officer Dr. Michael Yeadon.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/top-pfizer-scientist-warns-the-vaccine-is-a-depopulation-weapon/
3. Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared woke far-left views on gender to a virus that will inevitably infect the rest of the world. Political correctness is a killer.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/putin-compares-woke-western-gender-ideology-to-a-virus/
4. Tyranny Response Team In Australia Stands Up Against Vaccine Mandates. Australians stand up to defend a coffee shop against the tyrannical vaccine mandates
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tyranny-response-team-in-australia-stands-up-again-vaccine-mandates/
5. All the vaccines contain exclusively nanotechnology based on graphene oxide and activated by 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/6ace4415-2ec1-4f2f-a8e2-6d7d1179c296
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/b52d0cf3-e6dc-4a9b-b8a7-2b2d29656c29
2. Alex Jones breaks down the genetic therapy injection revolution plan to enact the globalists’ depopulation agenda as described by Pfizer’s former Chief Science Officer Dr. Michael Yeadon.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/top-pfizer-scientist-warns-the-vaccine-is-a-depopulation-weapon/
3. Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared woke far-left views on gender to a virus that will inevitably infect the rest of the world. Political correctness is a killer.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/putin-compares-woke-western-gender-ideology-to-a-virus/
4. Tyranny Response Team In Australia Stands Up Against Vaccine Mandates. Australians stand up to defend a coffee shop against the tyrannical vaccine mandates
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tyranny-response-team-in-australia-stands-up-again-vaccine-mandates/
5. All the vaccines contain exclusively nanotechnology based on graphene oxide and activated by 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/6ace4415-2ec1-4f2f-a8e2-6d7d1179c296
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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