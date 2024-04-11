🇷🇺🇺🇦 In Chasov Yar, an armored vehicle " HMMWV" of Western production was destroyed along with the personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Source @Intel Slava Z

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/