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Little Authoritarians, Creativity & Open Science
Data Dumper
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0 view • December 28, 2021
Nick Hudson & Kate Wand, December 15, 2021

I spoke with Nick Hudson about authoritarian tendencies & personalities, living by your principles, progressivism, creativity & open science.

Now available as a podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/speakeasy/id1596864528

Nick Hudson is chairman at pandata.org.

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https://youtu.be/4uEc9W1O7P8
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