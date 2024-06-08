🚨 The IOF Carried Out a Heinous Massacre in Nusseirat - using "aid" as a cover to carry out the massacre - part 1

Video #2 Rejected and #3 is worse. Maybe only this 1 video to cover this brutality for now. There must be at least 20 videos and tons of images and too many words to allow typed. I'm posting only 3 random videos of another terrible massacre that happens somewhere to Palestinians everyday.

The number of martyrs in the Nusseirat market massacre in the central #Gaza Strip has reached 210, in addition to 400 wounded.

Government Media Office:

94 martyrs and more than 200 wounded arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital as a result of the “israeli” occupation’s aggression against Nusseirat Camp and the Central Governorate.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital is unable to accommodate the numbers of martyrs and wounded, and we launch a distress call to the international community, UN, and international organizations to save the hospital and supply it with medical supplies and electrical generators to ensure continued service provision.

The siuation in Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital is catastrophic and extremely dangerous, and we demand an end to the genocidal war against civilians and against our Palestinian people.

We condemn the “israeli” occupation’s aggression against civilians, children, and women, and against safe homes in the Nusseirat camp and against the Central Governorate in general, and we hold the occupation and the American administration fully responsible for this catastrophic crime in which the blood of dozens of innocent civilians was shed.

We call on the international community and all international organizations to put pressure on the “israeli” occupation to stop this brutal aggression carried out by the occupying army, and we call on them to urgently stop the war of genocide.

The follows was written from Palestine Resistance: The IOF carried out a heinous massacre in Nusseirat and marketed it as a "hostage rescue operation." Over 210 martyrs have ascended in a brutal bombing and gunfire raid by zionist forces. It is worth noting that the captives were withdrawn from the area using an "aid truck" by zionist forces. The so-called "American hostages unit" assisted with the massacre operation, delivering the "aid truck" from the American floating dock in the central #Gaza Strip.

It was through the American floating dock that the operation initiated, with the "aid trucks" entering through it. American intelligence and forces helped, according to a US official, using "aid" as a cover to carry out the massacre. The US, as usual, is a direct partner in the bloodshed. Local sources reported that undercover IOF in civilian clothing also entered in civilian vehicles.

This shameful operation could have been averted had the zionist entity accepted the ceasefire proposal last month, which would have freed all the zionist captives, proving yet again that the occupation's goals are not the recovery of the captives, but to further its genocidal goals. Yet, the IOF used hundreds of soldiers and massacred hundreds in order to recover four captives, eight months after they were captured by the resistance. The resistance has emphasized: "At the same time, we affirm that the price we will take for five living prisoners or ten is the same price we would have taken for all prisoners had they not been killed by the enemy's bombing operations."