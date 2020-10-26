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10/26/2020 -- Earthquake activity spreading - ALERT - HOT SPOTS in South California form with fires
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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60 views • October 26, 2020
HOT SPOTS are suddenly appearing, flaring off, and disappearing at multiple locations across the whole state of California (from Southern CA to Northern), as well as a series of large actual fires taking place around the same time. View the California hot spots here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

Close up view here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q

24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial

http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
Keywords
censorshipenvironmentchemtrailspreppingpropagandasurvivalweather warfarenwoclimatefloodshurricanes1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringearth quakesfaminetornadosfiresmsm liesbunker fuelseismic activityfrac wells
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