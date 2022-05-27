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Emancipation Proclamation 2.0[22] - Part 2: How We Break Free of Oppression
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11 views • May 27, 2022
My latest video blog series in 4 Parts. Full text to Part 2 on my Facebook profile is below the description. Full narration of text is in the video.
Emancipation Proclamation 2.0[22]:
Building the Breakaway Civilization
A Four Part Video Blog Series from Jake Jackson
Part 1: Humanity Will Never Be Free, Unless...
Part 2: What Needs to Be Done To Break Free of Oppression
Part 3: The Paradox of the Illusory ‘Social Contract’
Part 4: The Three Vital Parts of a Well-Functioning Society
https://www.facebook.com/100001149051960/videos/582531913107661/
Emancipation Proclamation 2.0[22]:
Building the Breakaway Civilization
A Four Part Video Blog Series from Jake Jackson
Part 1: Humanity Will Never Be Free, Unless...
Part 2: What Needs to Be Done To Break Free of Oppression
Part 3: The Paradox of the Illusory ‘Social Contract’
Part 4: The Three Vital Parts of a Well-Functioning Society
https://www.facebook.com/100001149051960/videos/582531913107661/
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