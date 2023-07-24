Create New Account
Shaka Hislop urged people to get vaccinated back in August 2021
Shaka Hislop urged people to get vaccinated back in August 2021.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=203430518485119

Vaccinated Ex Newcastle UTD Star Shaka Hislop Working for ESPN Collapses Live on TV

Matt Le Tissier comments on Shaka Hislop’s collapse after claims it is 'not normal'

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/le-tissier-shake-hislop-fainted-30537989

Karma is a bitch...

Source @Real World News

Keywords
vaxxedkarmashaka hislop

