Brian & Jessi Show | What Should We Know | Episode 15

Do you know the ten commandments? The Beatitudes? How about the Fruit of the Spirit? On this episode, Pastors Brian and Jessi talk about the basic knowledge in which all Christians should thoroughly versed.

___________



Find out more about His Church at hischurch.cc



Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com



Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV



Support Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “GIBSON PODCAST”



Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102"

