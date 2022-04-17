Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - How Education is Killing Your Children (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.28.17)

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The show's title is: How education is killing your Children.
We are told that an education will help our children get better jobs. What good is a better job if the education is killing them? Hear it from the Medical Industrial Complex itself. Think Happens. Tune in.
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