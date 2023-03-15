Fake Woke (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Vom originalen Video von Andreas haben wir die Untertitel zusammen mit dem Originalvideo von Tom aufbereitet.Schaut auch das verlinkte Video von Andreas.
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Besucht uns gerne auf Odysee, Telegram, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Musik:
Tom MacDonald - Fake Woke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2l6JUNFAJ9o
Originalvideo (von Andreas editiert):
https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/A-Tom-Macdonald-Fake-Woke-FTAOL2022:3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.