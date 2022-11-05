Uncensored BOMBSHELL Team Enigma Whistleblower! US DoD Plan to Exterminate Population - Sasha Latypo

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Nov 4, 2022





Team Enigma Whistleblower Sasha Latypova joins Maria Zeee to explain how the US Department of Defence is the weapon of the depopulation agenda, detailing how they legally got away with this under the Obama, Trump and Biden Administrations and all other "regulators" are simply paid actors stalling the public.





She discusses secret meetings in the woods in the middle of the night the deep state is conducting to push all of this through, nanotechnology, and more.





To follow Sasha's work, visit this link:





https://www.trialsitenews.com/p/latypova





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1rkmsw-uncensored-bombshell-team-enigma-whistleblower-us-plan-to-exterminate-popul.html