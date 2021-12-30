Dr. McCullough: All Roads Lead to the Vaccine With No Protocol To Treat COVID-19

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12/15/2021 Dr. Peter McCullough challenged that all roads lead to the vaccine with no protocol to treat COVID-19 to prevent hospitalization and death. He also questioned COVID-19 vaccine efficacy from the clinical trials and disclosed that the hospitals don’t test vaccinated patients for COVID when they come in but test the unvaccinated.