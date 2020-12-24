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DITRH-un_invite_s_eveil_durant_un_interview-Host AWAKENS To Flat Earth LIVE During Interview
SamLor
SamLor
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104 views • December 24, 2020
DITRH
58,7 k abonnés

ALPA SONI interview https://youtu.be/kHsCTivYs5E
DR CORI STERN interview https://youtu.be/j7plGSWi3C0
David Weiss interview https://drcharlieward.com/join-david-... YouTube link https://youtu.be/sVPV02OLhcc

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.

With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.

The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app will answer all your questions while bypassing Google's algorithms of disinformation
Download and check it out today! SHARE it with everyone!
https://qrco.de/bbizVA

To support this channel and also just have a great time, download the *FLAT EARTH SUN MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK APP*

With YouTube’s censorship of truthful flat earth content, the app brings you the latest and best videos while avoiding their propaganda algorithm.

Subscribe to Patreon to further support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness. https://www.patreon.com/DITRH

For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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