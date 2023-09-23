DRAWING THE LINE

Create New Account
Culture begins when we start understanding ourselves, never before, and so internal tools that  prevent trans ideology from manipulating emotional confusion into profane orientation (which degrades moral scrambling the psyche) necessarily integrate objective architecture of the whole human being at the top of the evolutionary scale. SUBSCRIBE metatalknews.com 



