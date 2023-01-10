Dealing With Someone Who Has Taken The Mark Of The Beast

Jesus knew Judas would betray him to death because of his love for money but separation did not occur until Judas manifest the character of the devil.

Matthew 10:21 KJV Bible

“And the brother shall deliver up the brother to death, and the father the child: and the children shall rise up against their parents, and cause them to be put to death.”





Be aware that those who have taken the mark of the beast will corrupt the temple of other people through sexual intercourse or giving birth to a child. The latter is why there will be those whose names were not found written in the book of life. Every's name that can be saved by the blood of Christ is written in the book of life because salvation is free; we did not choose to be born as sinners or shaped in iniquity. Those who refuse the free gift have their names blotted out. If I have a list of people to give free gifts to, those who refuse can have their names crossed out but their gift can be given to anyone else who wants us. In days of Noah everyone was corrupted flesh. When Jesus returns only the few elect will not be corrupted flesh.





