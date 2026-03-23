When you suddenly get a flashback & remember YouTube already banned your channel once before. - Sarah, DD Geopolitics

When you suddenly get a flashback and remember YouTube already banned your channel once before. - Sarah

Full interview link below, clip posted yesterday on my channel: https://www.brighteon.com/914d613a-c52b-4dbb-8931-bfda62205e29

➡️Watch full video of Ritter annihilate Lindsey Graham

(https://youtu.be/ZZ4xEPLGzi8?is=_1Uf-I3dLkxIlpDU)