How Parents Can Influence Mental Health Issues #shorts

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How Parents Can Influence Mental Health Issues Did you see your parents going through a depressive episode as a child? If so, read on. 👇 In this video, US Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Schiraldi, who is now at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, running the Resilience Training International website resiliencefirst.com, talks about how early exposure to mental health issues can influence children and adults. He explains that parents can actually TRANSMIT mental health problems to their children in various ways. Mental health issues may be transmitted through genes via the epigenome, Glenn shares.🧬 However, in most cases, children simply learn how to be depressed when they see their parents having a depressive episode. 👀 What are your thoughts about how parents can transmit mental health problems to their children? Let us know in the comments below.