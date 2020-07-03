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AA-19 Dr. Carole Adams Discusses The Current State Of Academia
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8 views • July 03, 2020
Today we welcome Dr. Carole Adams into the Anomic Age to discuss how America’s system of education has transformed into an indoctrination system, with the gradual removal of GOD, and more importantly how to fix it. Dr. Adams serves as the second President of FACE (The Foundation for American Christian Education). She is the lead author and editor of The Noah Plan Principle Approach curriculum. She is also the editor of Nation Makers: the Art of Self-Government, based upon the original Rudiments of America’s Christian History, a primer in America’s Christian history and government to restore the knowledge and purpose of America’s founding to today’s American Christian.
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Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
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▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
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