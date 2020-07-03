BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AA-19 Dr. Carole Adams Discusses The Current State Of Academia
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Anomic Age: The John Age ShowCheckmark Icon
169 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • July 03, 2020
Today we welcome Dr. Carole Adams into the Anomic Age to discuss how America’s system of education has transformed into an indoctrination system, with the gradual removal of GOD, and more importantly how to fix it. Dr. Adams serves as the second President of FACE (The Foundation for American Christian Education). She is the lead author and editor of The Noah Plan Principle Approach curriculum. She is also the editor of Nation Makers: the Art of Self-Government, based upon the original Rudiments of America’s Christian History, a primer in America’s Christian history and government to restore the knowledge and purpose of America’s founding to today’s American Christian.

Please check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage

▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/

▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast

▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8

▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1

▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge/

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url

▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
Keywords
constitutionbiblegodchristjesusbill of rightscommunismhistoryanomic agejohn agevirginiaindoctrinationjohn deweycarole adamsthe foundation for american christian educationnoah plan principal approachnation makersamerican christiancult of academiahorace mann
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Oman&#8217;s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Oman’s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Belle Carter
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Douglas Harrington
Israeli Election Ends in Another Stalemate, Netanyahu and Eisenkot Deadlocked

Israeli Election Ends in Another Stalemate, Netanyahu and Eisenkot Deadlocked

Douglas Harrington
African leaders flock to Moscow despite West’s push to keep them home

African leaders flock to Moscow despite West’s push to keep them home

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy