Warning Something Big Is Happening In Ukraine, Putin Stays Quiet

Something big is about to happen in Ukraine. Is Putin about to launch a pre-winter offensive now that Ukraine has exhausted all of its resources? Logistical signs are showing newly built railway tracks and large troop movements on the Russian side. Also, multiple reports over the past 48 hours show an increased number of young Ukrainian men racing to get the hell out of Ukraine.
Source @Redacted/Real World News
