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EVIDENCE OF SELF-ASSEMBLING STRUCTURES IN COVID19 INJECTION VIALS (DR. SHIMON YANOWITZ)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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243 views • April 30, 2022
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(world orders review)
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EVIDENCE OF SELF-ASSEMBLING STRUCTURES IN COVID19 INJECTION VIALS
(Dr. Shimon Yanowitz) https://www.bitchute.com/video/aoWFnT6OXCCB/ [SHARE]
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(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
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This video is my discussion with Shimon Yanowitz who has conducted direct microscopic examination of C19 injections from vials of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen. Self assembly of structures is evident. This demonstrates clearly that the products are fraudulent and adulterated. The vials contain undisclosed materials and are very different even within the same manufacturer. We are looking for comments from chemists and biologists who have experience with these types of materials, for example DNA scaffolding and design of DNA based structures. Note - at approx 23 min, the images described are for Pfizer-Biontech (not Moderna).

Source: Team Enigma https://www.bitchute.com/channel/teamenigma/
(mirrored by) Fearless Nation Channel
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COV19 INJECTION, NANO Networks, TESLAPHORESIS; EMF / 5G
(Dr. Pablo Campra, Corona 2 Inspect) https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/

Corona 2 Inspect [Eng. Trans. Articles Pack]
(world orders review) https://drive.protonmail.com/urls/6ZS43J9R6R#CwNcxIcH3w2Q
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PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(La Quinta Columna; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/

Compilation of video reports concerning the 'graphene oxide' and 'self-assembly (teslaphoresis) micro-technology' found in the Pfizer covid injection platform. [PDF] https://www.docdroid.net/n36IOrK/identificacion-de-microtecnologia-y-patrones-artificiales-en-vacuna-pdf
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The toxicity of the nano-material that goes into the vaccines is described in the scientific literature, with at least 67 articles on the subject, the same ones that La Quinta Columna compiled a few months ago to attach to the final report by Dr. Pablo Campra. @ https://docdro.id/pXTuYrO
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Prof. Campra GRAPHENE Report [ENG] https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ

Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf

Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
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(#1) PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECTION
(Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD) [NZ #1]) SERUM MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/

(#2) PFIZER COVID / QUAD FLU [GRAPHENE MICRO-ASSEMBLY] INJECTIONS
(Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD) [NZ #2]) SERUM / BLOOD MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XunubTnFDuI2/

Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/

TECHNO PARASITISM [EM Wireless Nano-Bio-Sensor Networks]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/

MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK] (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/

NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
La Quinta Columna [Special Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/

GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/

"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/

"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT' (REMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/

Leaked PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/

#THIS PIVOTAL MOMENT [I WANT YOU TO GET TOGETHER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMAwYvEc0f6x/
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(Corona2inspect) @ https://corona2inspect.net/
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La Quinta Columna @ https://www.laquintacolumna.net
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https://www.orwell.city/ [English translations of short edits]
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Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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