Virginia RINO Unmasked: "She's a COMMUNIST", Says Jarome Bell in Fiery Interview

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And right now, one of the candidates running for that seat is Jennifer Kiggans. As a member of the Virginia legislature, she voted for the pro-transgender bill that allowed perverts into girls’ restrooms to rape young girls. You already know that if she showed up in Washington she’d be racing to pass this Fairness for All Bill.
So we can’t let that happen. But there are alternatives. Jarome Bell is also running for that seat. Bell joined Stew Peters and UNLEASHED on Higgins!
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