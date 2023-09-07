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Culture War | Guest: Joe Wakile | Connect Those Dots | Save America | Spiritual Battle | Yuval Noah Herari Impersonator | “Humans Are Now Hackable Animals”
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
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6 views • September 07, 2023

Today, Joe Wakile joins Moms on a  Mission to share how he got thrusted  into the spiritual  battle of trying to save America  after he was fired from his dream  job with Sirius XM for not complying  with the “vaccine” mandate. Joe impersonates Yuval Noah Harari and brings a bit of humor to the fact that Yuval, along with the other globalists, wants to strip us of our freedoms and destroy America. Yuval Noah Harari says that, “Humans are now hackable animals”. We talk about the first thing everyone should do to is pray, ask the Holy Spirit what you can do, then obey. 


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Links:

https://youtu.be/rUIwIuyvu8w?si=TEex7ClItXLznn3q


https://rumble.com/v3eehi9-dont-tread-on-us-the-youth-are-on-the-rise-special-guest-politicallucky.html


https://instagram.com/_connectthosedots_?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==


www.momsonamission.net 




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educationmomsonamissonjoe wakile
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy