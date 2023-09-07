Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Culture War | Guest: Joe Wakile | Connect Those Dots | Save America | Spiritual Battle | Yuval Noah Herari Impersonator | “Humans Are Now Hackable Animals”
channel image
Moms On A Mission
5 Subscribers
5 views
Published 17 hours ago

Today, Joe Wakile joins Moms on a  Mission to share how he got thrusted  into the spiritual  battle of trying to save America  after he was fired from his dream  job with Sirius XM for not complying  with the “vaccine” mandate. Joe impersonates Yuval Noah Harari and brings a bit of humor to the fact that Yuval, along with the other globalists, wants to strip us of our freedoms and destroy America. Yuval Noah Harari says that, “Humans are now hackable animals”. We talk about the first thing everyone should do to is pray, ask the Holy Spirit what you can do, then obey. 


Affiliates:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 




Links:

https://youtu.be/rUIwIuyvu8w?si=TEex7ClItXLznn3q


https://rumble.com/v3eehi9-dont-tread-on-us-the-youth-are-on-the-rise-special-guest-politicallucky.html


https://instagram.com/_connectthosedots_?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==


www.momsonamission.net 




Keywords
educationmomsonamissonjoe wakile

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket