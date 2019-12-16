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Fake Coming of Christ Soon
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41 views • December 16, 2019
URGENT: The sky is going to split open & people are going to think that it's the rapture & go outside & worship the antichrist as he comes in the sky. I prove this in the bible. The video is short, please give me time to give you the total solid proof in the scriptures. Please also see my other videos and website for even more proof.
Please subscribe to my channel to stay up to date.
For more proof, please read the article at http://www.isawthelightministries.com/templeStrongDelusion.html
and also
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/temple.html
Please subscribe to my channel to stay up to date.
For more proof, please read the article at http://www.isawthelightministries.com/templeStrongDelusion.html
and also
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/temple.html
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