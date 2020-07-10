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Secret Societies of Mystery Babylon, The Mystery Schools, Chapter 2
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97 views • July 10, 2020
Edited cut, mixed and remastered by Sand Pebbles
Presented by William Cooper in 1993 on the hour of the time radio program.
The material presented by Mr. Cooper is over 27 years old, all his research was done with basically no internet, which makes what William Cooper uncovered more remarkable.
Sit back and enjoy a history lesson that they will never teach in public school.
Presented by William Cooper in 1993 on the hour of the time radio program.
The material presented by Mr. Cooper is over 27 years old, all his research was done with basically no internet, which makes what William Cooper uncovered more remarkable.
Sit back and enjoy a history lesson that they will never teach in public school.
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