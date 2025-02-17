BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV P176 Parash 18 Mishpatim (Judgments) Sh’mot/Exodus 21:1 – 24:18
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 2 months ago

BGMCTV P176 Parash 18 Mishpatim (Judgments) Sh’mot/Exodus 21:1 – 24:18


Sh’mot/Exodus 23 -


This chapter continues and concludes the acts that passed in the first session (if I may so call it) upon mount Sinai. Here are, some laws of universal obligation, relating especially to the ninth commandment, against bearing false witness (Exo_23:1), and giving false judgment (Exo_23:2, Exo_23:3, Exo_23:6-8). Also a law of doing good to our enemies (Exo_23:4, Exo_23:5), and not oppressing Goyim (strangers) (Exo_23:9).


The sabbatical year (Exo_23:10, Exo_23:11), The three times Adonai Commands all His men to be in Jerusalem for the annual feasts (Exo_23:14-17), with some laws pertaining thereto.


Gracious promises of the completing of the mercy God had begun for them, upon condition of their obedience. That God would conduct them through the wilderness (Exo_23:20-24), that he would prosper all they had (Exo_23:25, Exo_23:26), that he would put them in possession of Canaan (Exo_23:27-31). But they must not mingle themselves with the nations (Exo_23:32, Exo_23:33).


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsncadamslexingtonbgmcjewish christian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy