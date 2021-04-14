Choosing Chickens - #SolutionsWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40875
Today on #SolutionsWatch James talks to Jack Spirko of The Survival Podcast about how to choose the best chicken breed for your back yard or homestead and what such a seemingly simple choice can teach us about the principles of permaculture.