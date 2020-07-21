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CA Doctor Stands Against The Quarantine
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25 views • July 21, 2020
California doctor, representing thousands of physicians across the country who are being "silenced by the media and experts who are telling us what to do". He makes pertinent observations about the quarantine, being told what to do and the hypocrisy keeping SOME businesses (pot dispensaries) opened and essential; while others closed (eg, churches) . He speaks of our Declaration of Independence and Constitution (booklet) was NOT designed to restrain the People; but, designed to restrain the government! The number of deaths are like a bad influenza season.That the most vulnerable must be protected. He says it's time to PUSH BACK and get control of the unconstitutional actions against We the People!!
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