NFL Player killed by VAXX said ALL NON-VAXXED must be thrown in JAIL

Uche Nwaneri The Observant Lineman♎ #Snydercut
@Chukwu77
Ok so lets get these vaccine mandates and Vaccine passports up and running ASAP. We seeing children DIE daily from the unvaccinated selfishness. Pregnant women at risk too. PROTECT LIFE. MANDATE THE VACCINE. Jail anyone who refuses, to protect LIFE
2:58 PM · Sep 1, 2021
Uche Nwaneri
"NFL takes HUGE measure to get players Vaccinated. Players make their voice heard! DHop to RETIRE?"
youtube DOT com/watch?v=ppELQAVt8Jg
First Coast News
Former Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri dies at 38
youtube DOT com/watch?v=fn5UGJW6gwI
Former Jaguars Player Uche
Nwaneri “Dies Suddenly” In Indiana After Possible Heart Attack 💉👀
#FullyVaccinated #DiedSuddenly
(Jan. 2023)
Former Jacksonville Jaguars player Uche Nwaneri died suddenly at his home in Indiana on Friday, according to media reports.
Preliminary results point to a possible heart attack, according to the Tippecanoe County coroner.
Nwaneri was 38.
According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Nwaneri was driving up from Georgia and was at his wife’s home in West Lafayette when he apparently collapsed.
Nwaneri’s wife found him unresponsive in a bedroom of their home around 1 a.m. Friday and called 911. An autopsy conducted Monday found no evidence of third-party negligence, the Lafayette Journal & Courier reported.
