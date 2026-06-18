Alex Full Show 6/18/26 w Harrison Smith

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THURSDAY EDITION OF THE ALEX JONES SHOW: Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery In Massive Drone Onslaught! US & Iran Sign Initial Agreement To End War As VP Vance Delivers Powerful Message To Netanyahu's Cabinet Members For Attacking Trump During Press Conference! PLUS, UK PM Starmer Implicated In Muslim Rape Gang Coverup! Renowned Geopolitical Expert & Author of Four Bestselling National Security Books, Brandon Weichert, Raises Alarm On The Neocon Response To Trump’s Deal With Iran & Warns That The US Will Be Sucked Back Into The War After The Midterms! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 6/18/26