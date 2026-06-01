Should Alberta Separate? A Biblical Perspective on Western Independence | Michael Wagner

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Could Alberta really separate from Canada? Why is support for Alberta sovereignty growing so rapidly? And what does the Bible have to say about unity, justice, and the future of our nation?





In this thought-provoking discussion, we sit down with author and academic Michael Wagner to unpack the deep historical roots of Western alienation, the rise of Alberta's independence movement, and the difficult questions Canadians are wrestling with today.





Whether you support Alberta remaining in Canada or believe separation should be seriously considered, this conversation offers valuable historical context and a biblical framework for understanding one of the most important national conversations of our time.





KEY POINTS FROM THIS EPISODE:





▶ How we ""got here"". Why Alberta's grievances with Ottawa stretch back decades—and how the National Energy Program helped spark the modern sovereignty movement.





▶ What a successful independence referendum would actually mean—and why it may lead to reform rather than separation.





▶ A biblical perspective on unity, justice, reconciliation, and how Christians should think about Alberta sovereignty.





SCRIPTURE: ""An honest balance and scales belong to the Lord; all the weights in the bag are His concern."" — Proverbs 16:11





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